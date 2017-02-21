Woman Accused of Attacking Another Woman In Alley Near Downtown Lincoln
Lincoln Police arrested a 27-year-old woman Saturday morning, just hours after she allegedly robbed a 40-year-old woman in an alleyway just north of 12th and "F" Streets. Police say Kara Thornton was tracked down outside her apartment in the same area and arrested for robbery.
