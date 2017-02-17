Water Main Break To Slow Down Travel On South 27th Street
Avoid driving 27th Street north of Highway 2 in south Lincoln because of a water main break. Public Works officials say the break happened late Thursday morning and workers will be making repairs in the street, so traffic will be restricted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC