Water Main Break Repairs Reducing Traffic Flow on 70th Street in Southeast Lincoln
Water main and street repairs on 70th Street at Old Post Road between South and Van Dorn Streets will reduce traffic to single north and southbound lanes. Water burst from the main during rush hour Wednesday morning.
