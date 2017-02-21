Tracy Letts' Man From Nebraska, Starring Reed Birney, Extends at Second Stage

The critically praised New York debut of Tracy Letts' Man From Nebraska , starring Tony winner Reed Birney and Annette O'Toole, will get a two-week extension at Second Stage, through March 26. The off-Broadway production, directed by David Cromer, opened on February 15 and was originally scheduled to close on March 12. Man From Nebraska centers on Ken , a middle-aged man who suddenly finds that he has lost his faith and sense of purpose and sets out on a wild adventure to find it, leaving his loyal wife at home in Lincoln, Nebraska. In addition to Birney and O'Toole, the cast includes Heidi Armbruster, Tom Bloom, Annika Boras, Nana Mensah, Max Gordon Moore, Kathleen Peirce and William Ragsdale.

