Tracy Letts' Man From Nebraska, Starr...

Tracy Letts' Man From Nebraska, Starring Reed Birney, Extends at Second Stage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Broadway

The critically praised New York debut of Tracy Letts' Man From Nebraska , starring Tony winner Reed Birney and Annette O'Toole, will get a two-week extension at Second Stage, through March 26. The off-Broadway production, directed by David Cromer, opened on February 15 and was originally scheduled to close on March 12. Man From Nebraska centers on Ken , a middle-aged man who suddenly finds that he has lost his faith and sense of purpose and sets out on a wild adventure to find it, leaving his loyal wife at home in Lincoln, Nebraska. In addition to Birney and O'Toole, the cast includes Heidi Armbruster, Tom Bloom, Annika Boras, Nana Mensah, Max Gordon Moore, Kathleen Peirce and William Ragsdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadway.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 25 Ella-Lee 2
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC