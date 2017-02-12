These twins battled each other for 58 words in the final round of a spelling bee

On Saturday, twins from Lincoln, Nebraska, found themselves in an epic battle to win the 30th annual Lincoln Public Schools Spelling Bee. As the Lincoln Star Journal reports, 12 year-olds Eswar and Sankar Ramamurthy found themselves in the final round - but had to go through 58 words before Eswar was eventually declared winner of the LPS Spelling Bee.

