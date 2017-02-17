The Old College Try
When AJ Capital Partners came up with the concept of Graduate Hotels in 2014, the strategy was to marry the nostalgia associated with college with a great design and a story that would resonate with the community at large. Guests would be in large part alumni, visiting parents, and tourists in the towns.
