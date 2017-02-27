Teen Arrested For Possession of Marijuana At Southwest High School
An 18-year-old was arrested at Lincoln Southwest High School for drug possession with an intent to deliver on Monday. Authorities said Kobe Edison, who does not attend Lincoln Southwest, claimed to be there to talk to a counselor about returning to the school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan '17
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC