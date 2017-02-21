Suspect Wanted In Robbery At Southeas...

Suspect Wanted In Robbery At Southeast Lincoln Bank

Police are investigating a robbery that happened around 9:30am Friday at a southeast Lincoln bank. It happened at the U.S. Bank near 56th and Highway 2. Police dispatch told KFOR News a man walked in, demanding money.

Lincoln, NE

