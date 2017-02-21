Suspect In Attempted Robbery Captured
It was a Crime Stoppers tip that led Lincoln Police to arrest 41-year-old George Frazier for allegedly trying to rob the CVS Pharmacy at 70th and "O" on February 11th. Frazier was tracked down at the America's Best Value Inn near 56th and Cornhusker on Wednesday, after the tip to police indicated they recognized him through a surveillance photo.
