State Wrestling: Millard South Is Cla...

State Wrestling: Millard South Is Class a Team Leader, Lincoln Wrestlers Advance

Friday Feb 17 Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Entering Friday, Millard South was the team leader in Class A at the state wrestling meet at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha. Wrestlers of local interest that have advanced to Friday's semifinals include Maxx Mayfield of Lincoln East at 113 pounds, Alex Kinnaman of Southeast at 126 pounds, Chance Fry of Southeast at 132 pounds, Justin Shaw of Southwest at 182 pounds, Connor Clanton of Southwest at 220 pounds and Mar'San Castenada of Northeast at 285 pounds.

