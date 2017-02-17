Speakers Announced For 2017 Water For Food Global Conference
Source: Water for Food Global Conference news release Registration is open for the 2017 Water for Food Global Conference organized by the Robert B. Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute at the University of Nebraska. The conference, held April 10-12 at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln, Nebraska, USA, will examine the work being done to ensure water for food security from local to global scales.
