Small groups rally at Planned Parenthood in Iowa, Nebraska

Small groups of protesters gathered outside Planned Parenthood clinics in western Iowa's Council Bluffs, as wells as Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday as part of a nationwide movement to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the agency of all federal funding.

