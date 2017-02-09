Rylee Jochum

Rylee Jochum

Jarid and Jody Jochum of Lincoln announce the birth of their daughter, Rylee Jae Jochum. Rylee arrived at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2017, at Bryan LGH, Lincoln, Neb.

