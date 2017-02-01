Ribbon Cutting Officially Marks Opening of Thrive Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture
Thrive Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture hosted a ribbon cutting with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce on November 3, 2016 to formally mark the grand opening of the new practice, which began accepting appointments in July. Dr. Brittney Keller, formerly at Synergy Chiropractic Spine & Joint Center, started this new venture to better accommodate her specific areas of expertise and patient demographic.
