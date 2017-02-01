Ribbon Cutting Officially Marks Openi...

Ribbon Cutting Officially Marks Opening of Thrive Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln

Thrive Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture hosted a ribbon cutting with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce on November 3, 2016 to formally mark the grand opening of the new practice, which began accepting appointments in July. Dr. Brittney Keller, formerly at Synergy Chiropractic Spine & Joint Center, started this new venture to better accommodate her specific areas of expertise and patient demographic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 25 Ella-Lee 2
News Foster child who suffered brain injury dies Jan '17 DCF are MONSTERS 1
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC