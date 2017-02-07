Register Now for Sandhill Crane Migration Trip

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to register for the Pioneers Park Nature Center's tour of the Sandhill Crane migration. The tour begins at noon Friday, March 10 at the Auld Recreation Center in Antelope Park and will return to that location about 10:30 p.m. To register, contact the Nature Center at 402-441-7985 or naturecenter@lincoln.ne.gov .

