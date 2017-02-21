Refugees in Nebraska: Seeking the Good Life Part 1

Less than 1 percent of the world's refugee population will permanently resettle in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. That's according to Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska who have placed more than a thousand refugees between their Lincoln and Omaha offices in the last federal fiscal year. The amount of refugees allowed in the U.S. has decreased recently from 110,000 a year during the Obama administration to 50,000 under President Trump.

