Public Invited to Sign Woods Tennis Center Beam

The City of Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to sign the final beam of the Woods Tennis Center prior to the beam raising event on Wednesday, March 1. The beam can be signed at the center, 33rd and "J" streets, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The beam will be raised at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

