Public Invited to Open House on N. 33rd Street Storm Drain and Road Project

The public is invited to an open house Thursday, February 9 on improvements to N. 33rd Street between Holdrege Street and Madison Avenue. The meeting is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Nebraska Educational Telecommunications, 1800 N. 33rd Street.

