Public Invited to Aging Partners' February Musical Performances

"The Roots of Black American Music from Africa to Today" - 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 9, Cotner Center Condominium, 1540 N. Cotner Blvd. Presented in conjunction with Black History Month, Charles Bowling, Angela Onuoha, Anita Elliott and Sue Hill will take you on a musical journey from the coasts of Africa, through the fields of slavery, to the birth of black gospel music and finally arriving at the song stylings of today's greats. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. There is a $10 suggested meal contribution for those age 60 and over and a $10 fee for those under age 60. For those wanting to attend the performance only, there is a $5 suggested contribution for all ages.

