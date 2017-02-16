Over 70 Pounds of Marijuana Found During Search At Northeast Lincoln Apartment

More than 70 pounds of marijuana was found when a search warrant was used at a northeast Lincoln apartment on Wednesday. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Todd Duncan says 28-year-old Samuel Starkey was arrested, after 2-and-a-half pounds of pot, more than 3 ounces of hash oil and about $4,000 cash was found in his apartment near 86th and Lexington.

