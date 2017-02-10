Nebraskans Differ On Proposed Gun Law Change
Officials in Omaha and Lincoln are raising concerns about a Nebraska bill that would overturn various local gun regulations in favor of statewide policies. Elected city leaders and Omaha's police union voiced opposition Friday to the proposal, which supporters say would eliminate a patchwork of local rules.
