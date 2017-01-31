Nebraska Football: Linebacker Andrew Ward Is Officially A Cornhusker
In a position of luxury for Nebraska this year, they could be a little choosy when it comes to linebacker. Andrew Ward is the ideal "project" for Trent Bray to work with.
