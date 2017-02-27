Nebraska doctors save 72-year-old wom...

Nebraska doctors save 72-year-old woman with failing heart

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Connecticut Post

ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, FEB. 26, 2017 - In this Feb. 13, 2017 photo, JoAnn York greets Registered Nurse Breanna Kaskie as she revisits the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit on Bryan East Campus in Lincoln, Neb., for the first time since being released from there following a 143-day stay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan '17 Ella-Lee 2
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC