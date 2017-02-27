NATRE adds seminar, panel to growing ...

NATRE adds seminar, panel to growing program

John Zentz, vice president of sales for Hunter Engineering Co., will deliver a seminar on the "The Tire Store of the Future; How to Win the Tire Replacement Business" during the North American Tire and Retread Expo , April 19-21, in New Orleans. Also new to the educational program is a panel on safety in retail and commercial tire dealerships and in tire warehouses.

