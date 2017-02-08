Murder Suspect Appears Before Judge

Tuesday Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

The man charged with second degree murder for killing 41-year-old Jaime Watson of Lincoln in December appeared before a Lancaster County Judge. Court records say 32-year-old Jamez Henderson waived his right to a preliminary hearing for five of the counts against him, but did not waive his right to a preliminary hearing for an escape charge.

