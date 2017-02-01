Mid America Recycling Increases Capabilities With Addition of Machinex Unit
Mid America Recycling is excited to announce the recent addition of the new Machinex 10 ton per hour Single Stream Machine. The newest and most automated system in Lincoln, NE, this upgrade has effectively increased their production capabilities from 1 ton per hour to 10 tons per hour.
