Man Hops Counter At Lincoln Motel, Leaves With Nothing

As Lincoln Police were dealing with a bank robbery at the U.S Bank near 56th and Highway 2, someone hopped over the counter at the Microtel Inn near 27th and Cornhusker, armed with a knife, but didn't take anything. Description is similar to that of the bank robbery suspect, but Officer Katie Flood says based on surveillance video, these two cases don't appear to be related.

