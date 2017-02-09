Man Cited In December Fatal Crash North of Lincoln
The 68-year-old Garland man involved in a fiery fatal crash at Highway 77 and Waverly Road on December 6 has been cited for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Gary Jacobsen was also cited for failure to yield, careless driving and wearing no seatbelt.
