Man Arrested For Sexual Assault, Generating Child Pornography

A 20-year-old Lincoln man is in custody for sexual assault and generation of child pornography, after a 16-year-old girl told Police that the two had sex last year. Jose Campos, who was 19 at the time of the first incident, reportedly had sex with the victim for the first time in early in 2016, when she was only 15, court documents revealed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.