LPD Officer Cited For DUI

A 2 1/2 year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department remains on modified duty this morning after getting a DUI ticket last month. Only now are we learning that on January 29th, Officer, Brian Nicholson was not on duty when he was caught going 67 miles an hour in a 35 mile per hour zone near 9th and South.

