LPD Investigating Two Calls of Shots Fired
Police are investigating two reports of shots fired on Sunday night in different areas of Lincoln. Around 6pm, witnesses saw three vehicles chasing each other when shots were fired near 34th and "W".
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC