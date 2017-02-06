LPD Captures Men Suspected In Gun The...

LPD Captures Men Suspected In Gun Thefts From Pawn Shops

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Lincoln Police arrested 24-year-old Tremain Berks, who was already in jail on an unrelated warrant, and 26-year-old Alexander White on February 5. The first burglary was at Acher Arms Pawn shop, near 33rd and A Street, on Christmas morning, where 23 guns were stolen. Later in that morning, a second pawn shop was broken into but nothing was stolen from Moore Pawn, near 16th and M Streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 25 Ella-Lee 2
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,621,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC