LPD Captures Men Suspected In Gun Thefts From Pawn Shops

Lincoln Police arrested 24-year-old Tremain Berks, who was already in jail on an unrelated warrant, and 26-year-old Alexander White on February 5. The first burglary was at Acher Arms Pawn shop, near 33rd and A Street, on Christmas morning, where 23 guns were stolen. Later in that morning, a second pawn shop was broken into but nothing was stolen from Moore Pawn, near 16th and M Streets.

