Lincoln SCORE Seeking Volunteers in 2017

Lincoln SCORE wants YOU! Did you know that 53,377 new businesses were started in 2015 with the assistance of SCORE mentors? Business success is SCORE'S top priority! Every year, SCORE volunteers help thousands of entrepreneurs start small businesses and achieve new levels of success in their existing businesses. Small business owners who receive three or more hours of mentoring report higher revenues and increased growth, and SCORE is America's premier source of free, confidential business advice.

