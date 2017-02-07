Lincoln City Libraries to Host Romance Fiction Documentary, Discussion

Lincoln City Libraries will host a screening of the film "Love Between the Covers" and a discussion with local blogger Kiersten Hill at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 12 at the Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th Street. "Love Between the Covers" is a feature-length documentary film that takes viewers into the billion dollar romance fiction industry and the worldwide community of women who create, consume and love romance novels.

