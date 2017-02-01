Junkyard Opens, Debuts New Escape Room Concept
Junkyard , Lincoln's newest and most innovative escape room, is now open with their first room "Berserk Hotel." Are you brave enough to face your fears & solve the mystery? Located in the Heritage Square Building , Junkyard's escape rooms combine old-fashion puzzle solving with mechanical & electrical props, which you must complete in order to find your way out through MULTIPLE, CONNECTED ROOMS.
