Junkyard Opens, Debuts New Escape Room Concept

Junkyard , Lincoln's newest and most innovative escape room, is now open with their first room "Berserk Hotel." Are you brave enough to face your fears & solve the mystery? Located in the Heritage Square Building , Junkyard's escape rooms combine old-fashion puzzle solving with mechanical & electrical props, which you must complete in order to find your way out through MULTIPLE, CONNECTED ROOMS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln.