Inmate Sentenced After Escaping Lincoln Prison

One of two inmates who escaped from a Lincoln prison has been given 50 to 80 more years behind bars. Dixon was already serving 80 to 140 years and 70 to 120 years sentences for crimes he committed in 2009, including two-first degree sexual assaults.

