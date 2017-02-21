Hundreds Gather To Protest Deb Fischer
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Grand Manse during the Noon hour yesterday , while inside, Nebraska U-S Republican Senator, Deb Fischer, spoke to the Lincoln Independent Business Association. The World Herald reports a group, "Indivisible Lincoln" were upset Senator Fischer had not scheduled any public meetings during the current Congressional recess, but had time to meet with LIBA.
