Home Grown and Home Made

Like their canine counterparts, more cats receive premium foods than ever before, and larger numbers of consumers want products that are sourced as well as manufactured in the U.S. "Consumers are looking for and demanding products sourced and produced in the U.S.," said Heather Hickey, national sales director for Nature's Logic in Lincoln, Neb. And in the past three years, Andy Avigdor, COO of My Pet Market , which has locations in Arizona, said the stores have seen a substantial increase in inquiries about USA-made products.

