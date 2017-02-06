Highway work to force detours in Sewa...

Highway work to force detours in Seward County community

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KLKN

Pavement and other work on Nebraska Highway 103 will force detours in the Pleasant Dale area of Seward County. The Nebraska Roads Department says the $5.1 million project is scheduled to begin March 6. The department says the highway will be closed to through traffic from West Van Dorn Street north to U.S. Highway 6. Traffic will be detoured to U.S. Highway 77 for eastbound traffic and to Nebraska Highway 15 for westbound traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLKN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 25 Ella-Lee 2
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. China
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,771 • Total comments across all topics: 278,632,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC