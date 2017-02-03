Harriet E. WintermuteUniversity of Nebraska-Lincoln
Harriet E. Wintermute is the catalog and metadata librarian at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska . Harriet has been an ACRL member since 2011 and is your ACRL member of the week for February 6, 2017.
