Crane: on Earth, in Sky Comes to Nebraska for World Premiere

Ibex, Inc, announced today that the world premiere for CRANE: ON EARTH, IN SKY, created by Heather Henson and Ty DeFoe with direction by Maija Gracia, will take place at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska on March 9th and 10th. This will be followed by an engagement at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney, Nebraska on March 13th.

