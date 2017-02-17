Bus Service between Lincoln and Chica...

Bus Service between Lincoln and Chicago To Resume

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Megabus.com said in a news release Tuesday that the service will begin March 1, with one bus daily in both directions and additional service on weekends and holidays as needed. The buses will serve Lincoln and Omaha in Nebraska, stop in Des Moines and Iowa City/Coralville in Iowa and Moline and Chicago in Illinois.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Jan 25 Ella-Lee 2
Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12) Dec '16 Musikologist 14
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! % Nov '16 Mr lincoln 1
co-eds for cash Nov '16 brandon 1
News Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex... Oct '16 Clinton Rape Machine 7
Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ... Oct '16 Emma 2
Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln Sep '16 Bala Torperan 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Climate Change
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,043,390

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC