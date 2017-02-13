BOWLING: Northeast Boys/Pius X Boys & Girls Win Gold, NU Falls At Ladyjack Invite
Lincoln Northeast won the Class A boys state bowling title yesterday, winning 3-2 over Fremont at Sun Valley Lanes here in Lincoln. In Class B, Lincoln Pius X won the girls and boys titles, with the girls beating Hastings 3-2 and the boys with a 3-0 sweep of York.
