Arrests And Citations Issued In Sex Trafficking Case

Two more arrests and another citation issued to a person already in jail, in connection to a human trafficking case in Lincoln from last summer. On Thursday, police said 34-year-old Jacqueline Stebbins was cited on Wednesday, while 57-year-old Darrel White and 24-year-old Amber Brecks were arrested, after a 15-year-old girl had come forward recently, saying she was also a victim of the sex trafficking scheme reported last June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.