Application submitted for A 150m Lincoln St Marks rebuild
A planning application has been submitted for a A 150 million redevelopment of St Marks shopping centre, which would see current businesses flattened and replaced with retail, leisure, parking, flats and a hotel. Plans, put forward by land owner Standard Life Investments to the City of Lincoln Council, would create a new retail and living complex, up to 2,000 new jobs and improve links to the High Street and University of Lincoln.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lincolnite.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan '17
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC