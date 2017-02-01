Application submitted for A 150m Lincoln St Marks rebuild

A planning application has been submitted for a A 150 million redevelopment of St Marks shopping centre, which would see current businesses flattened and replaced with retail, leisure, parking, flats and a hotel. Plans, put forward by land owner Standard Life Investments to the City of Lincoln Council, would create a new retail and living complex, up to 2,000 new jobs and improve links to the High Street and University of Lincoln.

