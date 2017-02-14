Apple Planning to Fight Proposed 'Rig...

Apple Planning to Fight Proposed 'Right to Repair' Legislation

Apple is preparing to fight proposed "Right to Repair" legislation proposed in the Nebraska state legislature, reports Motherboard . The legislation aims to make it easier for both customers and indie repair shops to repair electronics, similar to how car repair works.

