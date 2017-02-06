"An American Patriotic Celebration!" to Highlight Annual Abraham Lincoln Birthda
Mayor Chris Beutler today invited the public to attend the 17th annual Abraham Lincoln Birthday Celebration Sunday, February 12 at Lincoln Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th Street. Activities begin at 1:30 p.m. in the commons area, and "An American Patriotic Celebration!" featuring a children's choir and storytellers is set for 3 p.m. in the Jennifer L. Dorsey-Howley Performing Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 25
|Ella-Lee
|2
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
|Best Place for Chicken Teriyaki in Lincoln
|Sep '16
|Bala Torperan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC