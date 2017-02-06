"An American Patriotic Celebration!" to Highlight Annual Abraham Lincoln Birthda

Mayor Chris Beutler today invited the public to attend the 17th annual Abraham Lincoln Birthday Celebration Sunday, February 12 at Lincoln Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th Street. Activities begin at 1:30 p.m. in the commons area, and "An American Patriotic Celebration!" featuring a children's choir and storytellers is set for 3 p.m. in the Jennifer L. Dorsey-Howley Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Lincoln.