Wintry Weather Causing Traffic Headaches In Lincoln
Lincoln Police say since 6:30am, there were around 70 accident calls, 30 of which were cleared as of 9am, while 34 were being worked and another seven had yet to be handled but were called into dispatch. Police also suggest that you take your time getting to work, school or any destination you need to reach today.
