West Plains LLC Purchases Grain Elevator in Lincoln, NE
Kansas City, MO - January 17, 2017 - West Plains LLC has recently purchased a grain elevator in Lincoln, NE from the McGowan family. The grain elevator located in north Lincoln has 1.1 million bushels of concrete upright capacity and 400,000 bushels of flat storage capacity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki...
|Jan 12
|Newsreader
|1
|Foster child who suffered brain injury dies
|Jan 1
|DCF are MONSTERS
|1
|Lincoln Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|14
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! %
|Nov '16
|Mr lincoln
|1
|co-eds for cash
|Nov '16
|brandon
|1
|Embattled Nebraska senator may survive cybersex...
|Oct '16
|Clinton Rape Machine
|7
|Lincoln Auto glass replacement and Windshield ...
|Oct '16
|Emma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC