It was an attack without warning, made possible by a $278 one way ticket from Anchorage, Alaska to Fort Lauderdale.Buying the Delta airlines ti... -- Russia's government responded for the first time Monday to a U.S. intelligence report last week on alleged Russian hacking, calling the claims "absolutely unfounde... U.S. pig farmers are not only well aware of new federal rules for on-farm antibiotic use, but already are complying. In a survey conducted by the National Pork Board in Novemb... LINCOLN, Neb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.